Probable line-ups as Juventus face Ferencvaros: Pirlo hungry for three points

Andrea Pirlo is set to go all-out with his Juventus XI for their Champions League fixture at Ferencvaros on Wednesday evening.

The Serie A champions face a tough trip to visit Lazio in Serie A at the weekend, but Pirlo is planning to use most of his first-choice players in Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start up top alongside the in-form Alvaro Morata, with Federico Chiesa also thought to be in line for a starting place.

Arthur Melo is another player expected to feature from the off on Wednesday after playing 90 minutes in Juve’s 4-1 win over Spezia last time out.

Ferencvaros Probable XI (4-3-3): Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Kovacevic, Heister; Somalia, Siger, Kharatin; Zubkov, Isael, Tokmac Nguen.

Juventus Probable XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.