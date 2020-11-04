Probable line-ups as Lazio travel to Zenit: Inzaghi without some big names

Lazio face a tough task on the road against Zenit Saint Petersburg in their third Champions League fixture of 2020/21, with a number of their important players missing.

Ciro Immobile, Thomas Strakosha and Lucas Leiva have all been left behind in Rome, not even making the trip to Russia with their teammates.

Simone Inzaghi only had 12 first-team players available last time out in Europe as the Biancocelesti earned a point away at Club Brugge.

Immobile and Lucas came off the bench at the weekend to help Lazio complete a stoppage-time comeback to win 4-3 at Torino, with the forward scoring a 95th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

Strakosha was an unused substitute as Pepe Reina played in goal, as he will on Wednesday.

Zenit Probable XI (4-3-3): Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos; Wendel, Barrios, Erokhin; Kuzyaev, Dzyuba, Driussi.

Lazio Probable XI (3-5-2): Reina; Luiz Felipe, Hoedt, Acerbi; Marusic, Akpa Akpro, Parolo, Milinkovic, Fares; Pereira, Muriqi.