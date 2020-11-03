Probable line-ups as Real Madrid host Inter: No Lukaku and Zidane goes with preferred front three

Real Madrid are set to field their strongest possible line up against Inter with Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane branding the match between the two clubs a final.

In fact, Real Madrid have yet to win in the Champions League this season, losing at home to Shakhter Donetsk and rescuing a late draw away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Inter meanwhile have two draws from their two matches against the same opposition.

Antonio Conte will be without Romelu Lukaku, meaning Ivan Perisic could step in to partner Lautaro Martinez in attack. Achraf Hakimi will face his former club and Nicolo Barella operating in a more advanced midfield role.

Real Madrid have issues at right back, and Lucas Vazquez will step in for the injured Dani Carvajal, though Zidane is expected to release his preferred front three of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid Probable XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Varane, Sergio Ramos, F. Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard.

Inter Probable XI (3-4-1-2): Handanovic: D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Young; Stretcher; Lautaro, Perisic.