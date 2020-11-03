Real Madrid Player Ratings: Sergio Ramos hits 100

Inter were left reeling as Real Madrid secured a late 3-2 win at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the Champions League on Tuesday, after they had fought back from two goals down.

Trailing to goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, the Nerazzurri looked to have earned a point as Lautaro Martinez finished off a magnificent Nicolo Barella reverse pass, before Ivan Perisic calmly netted a second half equaliser.

Just as they were in the ascendency, Inter were undone by a fine finish from substitute Rodrygo late on, leaving them winless in Group B after three matches.