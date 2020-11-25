Real Madrid probable XI: Absences to force Zidane to make changes

Real Madrid arrive at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to take on Inter on Wednesday evening heavily hit by injuries.

Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, and Alvaro Odriozola are all out for the Spanish champions, but Antonio Conte doesn’t have much sympathy for his opposite number Zinedine Zidane, saying in his pre-match press conference that discussing Madrid’s absentees makes him laugh.

Nacho is expected to deputise for the absent Ramos, while Ferland Mendy and Marcelo are in a battle to play at left-back.

Toni Kroos and Casemiro are expected to be joined by one of Luka Modric or Martin Odegaard in midfield, while Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio are facing a similar duel to join Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard in the attack.

Madrid’s probable XI is as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Mariano, Hazard.