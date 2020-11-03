Real Madrid v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, with both sides looking for a first win in the competition.

The Nerazzurri have a disappointing recent record against Spanish opposition in the Champions League, with just a single win in 10 encounters since beating Villarreal in 2006. However, that lone victory was a memorable 3-1 defeat of Barcelona in the Semi-Finals en route to lifting the trophy in 2010.

However, it is the first time Inter have faced Real Madrid since the Group Stage of the 1998/99 campaign, with both sides winning their respective home matches.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Vidal, Brozovic, Young; Barella; Martinez, Perisic