Rizzitelli: Roma are lame without Dzeko

Former Roma forward Ruggiero Rizzitelli admires the creative talents of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro but he believes that the Giallorossi are better with Edin Dzeko in the team.

The Lupi won 3-1 against Genoa thanks to a hat-trick from the Armenian midfielder on Sunday in Serie A and without the Bosnian striker in the team due to contracting COVID-19.

However, despite the presence of Mkhitaryan and Pedro up front, the striker who played for La Magica from 1988 until 1994 thinks that the team is not strong without their captain.

“Roma should only think about not conceding goals, because with Dzeko and those two, the goals will come sooner or later,” Rizzitelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Micki as a false nine is OK, however, only in emergency situations, not always. Without Dzeko, Roma are lame, but the current strength is the group.”

Rizzitelli also reserved some praise for Roma coach Paulo Fonseca, especially for switching from the 4-2-3-1 formation to the 3-4-2-1.

“He is very good Fonseca, someone who I value a lot purely as a person,” he said.

“He has understood that with four, he was having defensive difficulties, and he has found balance with three.”