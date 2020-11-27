Roma coach Fonseca: Italian football is strategic, it makes me evolve

Paulo Fonseca has credited his time in Italy with Roma to help him evolve as a coach.

The 47-year-old became the Giallorossi coach in the summer of 2019 after coaching the likes of FC Porto in his native Portugal as well as Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine, and he is convinced that tacticians should not try to replicate one philosophy in different leagues.

“The game in Italy is mainly strategic,” Fonseca told Quarentena Da Bola.

“I work on it and prepare strategies to always surprise the opponents. It is a huge challenge to be in Italy, but it makes you evolve a lot.

“We are modern and we have to adapt. We must realize that if we are closed in our beliefs, it becomes difficult to adapt to complex contexts like the Italian one.

“Coaching in Italy is obviously not the same as in Ukraine. It is unthinkable to build two equal teams in two different countries.

“You have to be open to different contexts. You can’t think of transporting the same principles from one country to another.”