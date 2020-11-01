Roma coach Fonseca victim of burglary

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca was the victim of a robbery of his home, with over €100,000 worth of possessions stolen.

The Portuguese tactician was conducting a training session on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina when the break-in happened, after being targeted by a criminal gang in Rome.

According to La Repubblica, the thieves were able to deactivate the alarm system and steal over €100,000 worth of prized watches, jewellery and other personal items from Fonseca’s home in the Monteverde district of the capital.

Fonseca was leading a session at the club’s Trigoria training ground, whilst his wife and young son were believed to have been out in the city at the tine of the attack. Police have so far been unable to trace any evidence to a particular individual as yet.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach will lead Roma in their home match against Fiorentina on Sunday, as the Giallorossi look to go seven games unbeaten in all competitions.