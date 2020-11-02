Roma icon Totti tests positive for COVID-19

Former Roma captain Francesco Totti is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Giallorossi legend becomes the latest high-profile figure in Italian football to contract the coronavirus, with AC Milan pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma recently recovering, and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined by the virus last month.

According to La Repubblica, Totti displayed a host of COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and the latter part of the previous week, including a fever, and after undergoing a swab test received a positive result.

The 44-year-old will now be required to self-isolate for at least 10 days as he recovers from the virus, but is believed to already be showing an improvement and recovering.

Totti’s positive test comes just three weeks on from the death of his father Enzo from complications related to the virus, after he passed away in Rome at the age of 76.

Having spent his entire career with his hometown club, Totti scored 307 goals in 786 appearances for Roma and helped the Giallorossi to the 2001 Scudetto, as well as the Coppa Italia twice.