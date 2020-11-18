Roma land Benfica sporting director Pinto

Roma have confirmed the appointment of Tiago Pinto as their new sporting director, ending months of speculation surrounding the role.

The Portuguese replaces Gianluca Petrachi following his suspension by former president James Pallotta in June, and arrives at the Giallorossi from Benfica.

According to Roma’s official website, Pinto will take the helm on 1 January 2021 and will remain in place with Benfica until then. The 36-year-old becomes the first major appointment by new owner Dan Friedkin following his takeover this summer, and will oversee all sporting elements of the club.

“Tiago is a world class talent,” Friedkin told ASRoma.com. “In our many conversations, it was clear that his passion for his job, forward-thinking mindset, and above all, winning mentality were consistent with the new ethos at Roma.”

The arrival of Pinto ends a lengthy search for a new sporting director at the Stadio Olimpico, with La Gazzetta dello Sport previously linking the Giallorossi to Ralf Rangnick, whilst Tuttomercatoweb paired them with Juventus’ Fabio Paratici.

Pinto had been in the sporting director role at Benfica since 2017 and helped the Lisbon club to the domestic league title in 2018/19.

He will become the second senior Portuguese figure at Roma, alongside coach Paulo Fonseca.