Roma welcome back Pellegrini

Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to make his Roma return next week after the midfielder tested negative for coronavirus.

The Italian has been out of action since testing positive on November 9, missing out on the international break as a result.

However the 24-year-old will soon be back on the field after announcing he’s recovered from COVID-19.

“Finally negative and ready to return,” he wrote.

Pellegrini isn’t expected to be available for Sunday’s match against Parma, but he could make his return to the pitch midweek when Roma square off with Cluj in the Europa League.

So far this season the Italian has featured in seven Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.