Rothen: Kean is a mix between Cavani and Icardi

Former Paris Saint-Germain player Jerome Rothen has described Moise Kean as being something of a mix between Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani.

Kean has done well since joining the Ligue 1 champions from Everton this season and he already has five goals and an assist in his seven appearances in France, though Rothen believes that Icardi’s price tag keeps him ahead of the Italy international in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

“Icardi has scored a lot since arriving and has allowed Cavani to be forgotten,” Rothen said to RMC Sport. “But then he stopped a bit.

“We have to admit that Kean brings something more. He’s dynamic and can play in the middle of the attack or to the side.

“He’s a bit of a mix between Cavani and Icardi. What matters is that he scores though. It’ll take some more for him to be ahead of Icardi.

“Icardi cost €50 million last summer, so the weight of his transfer will allow him to play more than someone on loan.

“If he doesn’t do well, though, Kean will be an interesting introduction.”