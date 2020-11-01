Sampdoria v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria host Genoa on Sunday evening in Serie A and both sides enter the first Derby della Lanterna for the 2020/21 campaign with contrasting fortunes.

Il Doria have won their last three league matches whereas the Grifone have not won a match since they defeated Crotone 4-1 in Week 1.

Manolo Gabbiadini is the only major absentee for Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri while his Genoa counterpart Rolando Maran will be missing the likes of Stefano Sturaro, Davide Zappacosta, Francesco Cassata, and Luca Pellegrini.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Tonelli, Augello; Ekdal, Thorsby, Jankto, Damsgaard; Ramirez, Quagliarella

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Goldaniga, Zapata, Criscito; Behrami, Badelj, Rovella; Pandev, Zajc; Scamacca