Sassuolo won’t accept less than €24 million for Locatelli

Suitors of Manuel Locatelli will have to splash out and pay double the amount Sassuolo spent to sign him if he is to be lured away from the Mapei Stadium.

The Neroverdi paid €12 million to AC Milan in 2018 to land Locatelli and he has gone on to make 71 appearances for the club and has developed into a consistent performer in Serie A.

Now, Italy’s bigger sides are sniffing around him and he could be on the way out of Emilia-Romagna, with Juventus one of the clubs interested.

But Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Sassuolo value the 22-year-old at €24m, and aren’t willing to accept any lower bids for his services.

Locatelli made 63 appearances for AC Milan before his 2018 departure, with the highlight of his time there being a stunning strike to score past Gianluigi Buffon in a 1-0 defeat of Juventus at the Stadio San Siro in 2016.