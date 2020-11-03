Serbia coach Tumbakovic: Sassuolo’s Djuricic is positive for the coronavirus

Serbia coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic has said that Sassuolo forward Filip Djuricic is positive for COVID-19.

Djuricic missed the Neroverdi’s impressive 2-0 win against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo over the weekend, as did Ciccio Caputo and Domenico Berardi.

“From the information I have, Filip is positive for COVID-19,” Tumbakovic said. “I hope that he heals as soon as possible and he can be at our disposal for when we meet on November 9.”

Sassuolo had confirmed in the last week that one of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus but hadn’t revealed the individual’s identity.

The 28-year-old has three goals and one assist in five Serie A appearances for the Neroverdi this season.