Serie A Player of the Week | Round 6

Two stunning strikes from Musa Barrow against Cagliari on Saturday night, gave Bologna a much needed Serie A victory and secured the attacker the Player of the Week crown for Round 6.

The Felsinei had lost three consecutive league matches before the Sardinians visited the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, but the Gambian’s double and a goal from Roberto Soriano secured a narrow 3-2 win.

After Joao Pedro had given the visitors an early lead in Emilia-Romagna, Barrow curled a wonderful right-footed effort into the top corner just before half time, allowing Bologna to go in on level terms.

Giovanni Simeone gave Cagliari the lead again on 47 minutes, but it wasn’t long before a determined Barrow was driving in-field from the left and unleashing a powerful low drive from distance, that flew past Lukasz Skorupski to win the match.