Serie A Player of the Week | Round 7

A stunning performance from Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured a 3-1 victory over Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, to see the attacker named Player of the Week for Round 7.

Keen to get on the scoresheet in Liguria, the Armenian international saw a long range effort strike the crossbar early on, but went on to net a hat-trick, as the Giallorossi leapfrogged Juventus into fourth place in Serie A.

Somewhat surprisingly, the former Manchester United midfielder gave Il Lupi the lead by rising at a corner kick in first half stoppage time, to head powerfully past Mattia Perin.

The hosts quickly regained parity through Marko Pjaca shortly after the restart, but on 66 minutes Mkhitaryan burst into the box to volley home and give Roma a lead they looked unlikely to give away again.

With five minutes remaining the ex-Arsenal man found himself unmarked just inside the Genoa box and able to direct a Pedro cross past Perin with another volley, but with far greater technical proficiency.