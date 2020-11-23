Serie A Player of the Week | Round 8

Inter came from behind to defeat Torino 4-2 in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, with the contribution of striker Romelu Lukaku securing him the Player of the Week crown for Round 8.

Watching crosstown rivals AC Milan top the standings and languishing in seventh position, the Nerazzurri would have been fearing falling further behind in the race for the Scudetto, until the 27-year-old helped start the fightback.

The Belgian had role in helping Alexis Sanchez pull a goal back on 64 minutes, before tapping in from close range moments later to draw the sides level and then despatched an 84th minute penalty to make it 3-2.

Not content with a one-goal margin of victory, Lukaku provided the assist for Lautaro Martinez to put the three points beyond doubt in the final minute of normal time.