Serie A Team of the Week | Round 6

AC Milan maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-1 win against Udinese while Sassuolo are second after defeating Napoli 2-0 away.

Juventus won 4-1 against Spezia, Roma scored two without reply against Fiorentina, Atalanta earned a 2-1 victory against Crotone, and Lazio won a thrilling game against Torino 4-3.

Elsewhere, Parma held Inter to a 2-2 draw, Bologna beat Cagliari 3-2, and Hellas Verona emerged with a 3-1 victory against Benevento.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 6 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

Kept a clean sheet in a team often known for conceding goals. Atoned for an error by making an excellent save from Victor Osimhen and then denied the efforts of Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Roma

Impressed with his attacking play on the left and scored the opening goal with a fine solo effort.

Chris Smalling – Roma

Demonstrated his importance to the Giallorossi defence. Kept things tight at the back and positioned himself well.

Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona

The former Inter youth product dominated on the left flank and provided two assists in the second half.

Antonin Barak – Hellas Verona

The Czech midfielder got a double for the Gialloblu and became the first foreigner since Adrian Mutu in January 2002 to do it.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

The Serbian international impressed with his distribution and he scored a superb free-kick for the Biancocelesti’s second goal.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

Worked hard in the midfield for the Rossoneri and opened the scoring against Udinese.

Gervinho – Parma

The Inter defence struggled to contain the Ivorian winger and he scored both goals for the Ducali.

Alvaro Morata – Juventus

Opened the scoring against Spezia and impressed with his overall play.

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

Only played in the first half against Crotone but it was more than enough for the Colombian international to score a well-taken brace.

Musa Barrow – Bologna

Scored two wonderful goals for the Felsinei their victory against Cagliari. The first was a wonderful curling effort and the second was a thunderous low drive.