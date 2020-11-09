Serie A Team of the Week | Round 7

AC Milan maintained top spot in Serie A with a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona.

Lazio v Juventus and Atalanta v Inter ended in 1-1 draws, Napoli only needed the solitary goal against Bologna, and Roma won 3-1 against Genoa.

Elsewhere, Cagliari scored two without reply against Sampdoria, and Spezia smashed Benevento 3-0.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 7 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Marco Silvestri – Hellas Verona (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Made sure that AC Milan had to work hard for their goals. Saved the efforts of Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao and he also denied Theo Hernandez twice.

Danilo – Juventus

The Brazilian has become one of the mainstays of the Bianconeri defence under new coach Andrea Pirlo and he put in another solid performance against Lazio.

Cristian Romero – Atalanta

Defended aggressively and also showed great awareness. Did a great job tightening what has been known to be a leaky defence.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (2 apps)

Marshalled the Napoli defence impeccably and made a crucial block on Riccardo Orsolini in the first half.

Nahitan Nandez – Cagliari

Worked hard on the right flank for the Isolani and he was rewarded with a goal after cutting-in from the wing.

Nahuel Estevez – Spezia

Constantly running up and down the pitch for the Aquilotti and played a lot of dangerous passes. He also provided the assist for his team’s third goal.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (2 apps)

Even when the Rossoneri were training, the Ivorian never stopped running. Made many driving runs from midfield to support his team while in possession and the Giangiacomo Magnani own goal came from his shot.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

Won the game off his own boot with a hat-trick. Also had another shot saved by Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin and created a chance for Bruno Peres.

Hirving Lozano – Napoli (3 apps)

A constant threat on the right-wing for Napoli and he provided a magnificent cross for Victor Osimhen to score the winner against Bologna.

Felipe Caicedo – Lazio

The Ecuadorian veteran has been influential as a super-sub this season, and he was decisive once again, this time scoring the vital equaliser against Juventus.

M’Bala Nzola – Spezia

Put the icing on the cake for the Aquilotti against Benevento. Had a couple of chances to score before eventually coming good with two goals in a five-minute spell.