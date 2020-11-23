Serie A Team of the Week | Round 8

AC Milan stay on top of Serie A with a 3-1 victory over Napoli while Sassuolo aren’t far behind after defeating Hellas Verona 2-0.

Inter came back to win 4-2 against Torino, Juventus only needed two goals to win against Cagliari, Roma won comprehensively against Parma, and Lazio won 2-0 against Crotone.

Elsewhere, Atalanta were held to a scoreless draw against Spezia, Udinese needed just one goal to defeat Genoa, and Bologna came back to win 2-1 against Sampdoria.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 8 of the 2020/21 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Ivan Provedel – Spezia

Made some good saves but he impressed more with his positioning and ability to run off his line than his reflexes.

Vlad Chiriches – Sassuolo

The Romanian defender performed his defensive duties well and he was particularly impressive in his reading of the play.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus

The Dutch starlet made return after a long injury lay-off and played like a man that had not been absent. The likes of Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone were not able to challenge him.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

Kept things tight at the back and did not allow himself to be beaten by Crotone striker Simy.

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Provided the pass for Jeremie Boga to score the opener and then he ran down the middle of the pitch to score the second for the Neroverdi.

Roberto Soriano – Bologna (2 apps)

Was tidy in his distribution and allowed the other attacking players to get into promising positions.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (2 apps)

Scored the winner for the Zebrette despite having multiple defenders near him and he nearly doubled the lead with a free-kick that hit the crossbar.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma (2 apps)

Continued his splendid scoring form, finding the back of the net twice in the first half against Parma, and his first goal in particular was spectacular.

Romelu Lukaku – Inter (2 apps)

Inspired the Nerazzurri’s comeback against Torino, scoring twice and setting up the other two.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan (3 apps)

Scored a well-taken brace, first directing header into the net after a Theo Hernandez cross, and then running in to divert Ante Rebic’s cross into the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

The Bianconeri dominated the play against Cagliari but the Portuguese great made the difference with two goals in the first half.