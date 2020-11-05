Serie B to introduce VAR later this season

Lega Serie B have announced they will be introducing VAR during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Italy’s lower league only used the technology during promotion and relegation play-offs last season, a stark contrast to Serie A where it has become a firm fixture.

“It’s a big decision that makes our league more modern and in line with what our fans want,” President Mauro Balata told reporters.

“I want to thank the clubs and my collaborators for their efforts over the past few months as they’ve had to overcome obstacles that have arisen from the terrible pandemic we’re all subjected to.”

The decision comes after a strong push from clubs to have the technology introduced, which was helped by changes in the contract with provider Hawk Eye.

The technology will become a firm fixture in Serie B in January 2021.