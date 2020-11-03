Shevchenko: AC Milan can aim for the Scudetto

Former AC Milan star Andriy Shevchenko has said that the Rossoneri should aim to win the Serie A title.

Il Diavolo are on top of the table with 16 points after six matches and the Ukraine national team coach has credited the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as well as the coaching of Stefano Pioli for the way the team has been functioning.

“They have started this season well after having finished the last season well,” Shevchenko told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“These are strange seasons and they need to be lived day by day, but the way things are going now, surely they can aim to win the title.

“It is a great period for all the group. They are a team and this I like. Everyone has worked well and AC Milan have become an orchestra.

“Ibrahimovic directs them well but do not undervalue the merits of Pioli.”

Shevchenko played for AC Milan from 1999 until 2006 and he returned for a second spell in 2008/09.