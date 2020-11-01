Spezia v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus seek a first win in three Serie A matches when they take on Spezia at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Sunday.

It is the first meeting between the pair since Juventus’ demotion to Serie B in 2006/07, with Spezia earning a win and a draw in the second division.

However, Juventus have only lost once in their last 43 matches against newly promoted sides, with Hellas Verona’s 2-1 win in February this year being their lone defeat.

With the Bianconeri looking for a first away win in seven matches, Andrea Pirlo’s side look to avoid equalling their longest streak without a victory on the road this century, set in August 2010.

Spezia: Provedel; Ferrer, Terzi, Chabot, S Bastoni; Bartolomei, Ricci, Pobega; Verde, Nzola, Farias

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, McKennie, Chiesa; Morata, Dybala