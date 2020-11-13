Thuram: Racism is accepted in Italy

Ex-Parma and Juventus defender Lillian Thuram laments how racism is tolerated in Italian football and society in general.

The former French international is now an author as well as an ambassador for UNICEF and he was very critical of the nation in which he had an illustrious club career.

“Italy pretends nothing happens,” Thuram told La Stampa. “Racism is accepted.

“In Italy, there is a real problem with racism and what makes me saddest is that it is accepted.

“There is hypocrisy, that is why it is not possible to accept it, but what emerges in the stadiums is the image of society. Racism exists everywhere.

“Our societies have been built on the idea that being white is better as well as the idea that being a man is better than being a woman. That being heterosexual is better.

“It can be overcome knowing that certain people don’t want to because this system they are privileged.”