Totti rubbishes rumours of Roma return

Francesco Totti has rubbished reports that he’s on the verge of returning to work at Roma.

Rumours had surfaced suggesting that the former No.10 was on his way back to the Stadio Olimpico to works upstairs at the club.

“I haven’t met with or heard from anyone at Roma to date,” Totti told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s all bullshit. I’ve not seen nor heard from anyone.”

The 44-year-old hung up his boots with the Giallorossi in 2017, bringing an end to a 25-year career spent solely with his boyhood club.