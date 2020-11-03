Witsel: Lukaku is a stronger player than Haaland

Belgium international and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel believes that Inter’s Romelu Lukaku is currently better than Erling Braut Haaland.

Lukaku didn’t score in either of Inter’s Champions League Group F games against Dortmund last season despite starting in both, but his compatriot thinks that the No.9 is one of the very best around.

“Romelu is stronger,” Witsel said when asked which of Lukaku or Haaland was the stronger player. “He has made amazing progress in recent years.

“He knows how to use his body well and he doesn’t need three chances to score. I think this is the best spell of his career.

“He had all of those qualities at Manchester United, but for whatever reason, it didn’t work out as they would have liked.”