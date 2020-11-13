Zaccheroni: I expected more from Conte’s Inter

Former Udinese and AC Milan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has said that he expected more from Inter under Antonio Conte but he still has confidence in the abilities of the Nerazzurri tactician.

The 63-year-old also had a short spell at Inter in the 2003/04 and he is surprised to see his former club in seventh place in the Serie A as well as languish on the bottom of their Champions League group.

“Maybe more was expected from Inter but Conte has shown that he knows how to manage his teams,” Zaccheroni said.

“I don’t know if there are problems off the pitch. The anger of Conte’s teams is missing, there isn’t the right tension.”

Zaccheroni was known for his implementation of the 3-4-3 formation in the 1990s but it is a label that he is not fond of.

“I was annoyed when they associated me with the 3-4-3 only because I have always varied,” he said.

“I used that scheme at Udinese and Milan because there were the right players to do it.”