Zamparini: Dybala should leave Juventus for Real Madrid, having him on the bench is disgrace

Former Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini believes that Paulo Dybala should look to leave Juventus.

The No.10 has found himself on the periphery this season under Andrea Pirlo, often taking his place on the bench rather than in the starting XI.

“Dybala on the bench is blasphemous,” Zamparini told Tuttosport. “He has to go to Real [Madrid].

“I’m still convinced [that Dybala will become the new Lionel Messi]. He’s a champion but also a very good guy.

“Him not starting is blasphemy. He should have followed my advice for the last three years, which was to leave Juve.

“He plays fantasy football, he’s more suited to Real Madrid or Barcelona, but he has always told me that he’s happy at Juve.

“We haven’t spoken for a while, but I’d give him that same advice now. He’s a champion, not a backup. Juve already have Cristiano Ronaldo and with him there I’d advise Paulo to become number one somewhere else.”