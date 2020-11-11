Zamparini: I apologise to Gasperini, my biggest regret is sacking De Zerbi

Former trigger-happy Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has admitted that he regrets a number of the sackings he made during his time in charge at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

Gian Piero Gasperini and Roberto De Zerbi have since gone on to build fine coaching careers in Serie A, with Atalanta and Sassuolo respectively, and those are two of the coaches that Zamparini most regrets sacking from Palermo.

“I have to apologise to Gasperini and others,” Zamparini told Tuttosport. “I’ve had so many good coaches.

“We didn’t understand each other at the time, but that’s also because of the sporting director we had then.

“With most of the sackings, I wouldn’t do what I did again. I was often too impulsive. I think I realised that because I then called the same coach to come back again.

“Of all of the mistakes, the biggest was De Zerbi. I shouldn’t have sacked him, even after seven consecutive defeats.

“I should have waited. I’m a huge fan of his and I’m happy that he’s doing well at Sassuolo.”