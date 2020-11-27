Zlatan to return to Sweden national team thanks to AC Milan form

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to a return to the Swedish national team despite his 39 years of age and he has had discussions with Sweden coach Janne Andersson as well as Swedish FA general secretary Hakan Sjostrand about how he will fit into the team.

The evergreen forward has had a remarkable start to the season, scoring 10 goals in just six Serie A matches so far in 2020/21 and prompting ‘Ibra’ to come out of international retirement.

“After Zlatan has opened himself to a return to the national team, it seemed important and right to meet each other to discuss it as soon as possible,” Andersson told Svenskfotboll.se.

“I am happy that we were able to see each other so soon. The meeting was very positive and we agreed that we will continue the dialogue in the months to come.”

Ibrahimovic has scored 62 times for Sweden in 116 international matches but he has not represented his country since the 2016 European Championship.