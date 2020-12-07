World Cup 2022 qualifying draw: Italy in Pot 1

Italy are set to discover who they will face in qualification for the 2022 World Cup, with the draw for the European section scheduled for 18:00 CET in Zurich on Monday.

Teams will be split into ten groups of five or six, with the draw being made by former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael Van der Vaart and ex-Roma captain Daniele De Rossi.

As one of the four teams to reach the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals, the Azzurri will be included in one of the smaller groups of five.

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino

The ten group winners qualify for the finals in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Meanwhile, the group runners-up will go into the play-offs in March 2022. They will be joined by the two best group winners of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League that have neither qualified directly for the final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners, nor entered the play-offs already as European Qualifiers group runners-up.