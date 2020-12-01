AC Milan keen to lock up Ibrahimovic and Donnarumma

AC Milan have no intention of letting Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Gianluigi Donnarumma go with word they are working on new contracts for both players.

The Rossoneri currently sit atop the Serie A standings with 23 points from nine matches, five up on city rivals Inter.

While not picked by many as a serious title contender, Stefano Pioli’s side have defied expectations with Ibrahimovic and Donnarumma playing key roles in the early success.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports their influence hasn’t gone unnoticed as Milan are working on deals to keep the pair in Milan past this season.

Agent Mino Raiola has opened talks with the Rossoneri regarding Donnarumma, though an economic agreement between the two parties hasn’t been reached as of yet.

It’s believed Raiola is pushing to have a buyout clause included in the deal that would allow the goalkeeper to leave for a set fee in the future.

As for Ibrahimovic, talks have only been exploratory with neither side mentioning a financial figure as of yet.

It’s believed that the Swede, while keen to remain in Milan, will only take part in talks at the right time as he is currently focused on happenings on the field for the time being.