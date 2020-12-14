AC Milan, Napoli and Roma handed kind Europa League draws

Following Monday morning’s Champions League draw that saw Lazio and Atalanta given tough tasks in the last 16, AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma followed Juventus in being handed more favourable draws in the Europa League’s Round of 32.

Napoli will take on La Liga side Granada, Roma face Sporting Clube de Braga, and Milan meet Red Star.

The Partenopei topped their group to reach the last 32, edging Spanish side Real Sociedad to claim first place. Granada, who have impressed in Spain over the last two seasons, were runners up to PSV Eindhoven.

Both Milan and Roma also topped their respective groups, while Braga finished in second despite having as many points as group winners Leicester and Red Star progressed with a four-point lead over third place.