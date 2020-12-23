AC Milan Player Ratings: Classy Calhanoglu and Clinical Theo

AC Milan ensured that they’ll spend Christmas on top of Serie A with a last gasp 3-2 victory over Lazio at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday night.

The Rossoneri have been leading the way in Italy this season, but five points from their previous three fixtures had allowed bitter rivals Inter to leapfrog them into first pre-match, while Lazio themselves had been climbing the table in pursuit.

With the Nerazzurri beating Hellas Verona 2-1 just moments before Stefano Pioli’s men took the field 165 kilometres away, Milan knew that only a victory would see them finish 2020 in first place, but they struggled after a bright start.

An early Ante Rebic goal on ten minutes was followed by a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty, but after Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile responded for the Biancocelesti, a stalemate looked to be on the cards until Theo Hernandez headed home in injury time.