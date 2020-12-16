AC Milan Player Ratings: Kalulu bounces back

Pierre Kalulu was in the heart of proceedings Wednesday night as AC Milan had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Rossoneri bounced back after falling behind on two occasions thanks to former striker Mattia Destro, the second goal coming after some poor marking by Kalulu.

However the youngster kept his head and made up for the mistake by netting the equalizer – his first goal for the club since joining from Lyon on a free transfer in the summer.

N/A – Came on in the 77th minute.

One of the few attacking players to show their worth on the night. Calabria’s goal came from one of his adventurous passes.

Contributed to the cause until he was subbed off in the 55th minute. Kept Pellegrini busy and played the ball whenever he could, though he never found that final touch.



Replaced Theo Hernandez on the left but the selection didn’t come off for Pioli. Was unable to contribute moving forward and both of Genoa’s goals came from his flank.

Pulled off a great save on Shomurodov but could do nothing to stop either of Destro’s goals. Capped it off with another great stop to deny Scamacca.

Almost scored the equalizer for the Rossoneri after coming on, but contributed very little after that.

A great first half where he should personality and composure. Things started off poorly in the second as he was at fault on Destro’s second goal, but he bounced back and scored the decisive 2-2 goal to save Milan’s night.

Looked tired, which is understandable given the amount of games he’s played lately. Failed to use his physicality in the middle of the park and contributed little in attack.

Struggled on the flank and didn’t improve when he was moved to striker. Almost setup Hauge for a goal but overall, a poor showing.

Started as striker and struggled mightily. No doubt he is anxiously waiting for Ibra’s return in order to be moved back to the left. Made several mistakes in possession.

After an easy first half, he struggled to deal with Shomurodov and Destro after the restart. All is forgiven after his touch setup Kalulu’s equalizer.

Came on in the 55th minute but added little to proceedings.

Kept things tidy, but that’s about all you can say about his performance. Milan sorely missed Bennacer on the night.

Pushed forward with regularity given Theo Hernandez was unavailable. Scored a fantastic strike that made the score 1-1.