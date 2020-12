A Franck Kessie penalty on the stroke of half time helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win against Sampdoria on Sunday, as the Rossoneri extended their lead at the top of Serie A.

The Ivorian made no mistake from the spot after Jakub Jankto handled in the box, before Samu Castillejo stepped off the bench and doubled Milan’s lead with his first touch.

Whilst Albin Ekdal halved the deficit for Sampdoria from a corner, Milan held out for victory in a tight game to move five points clear of Inter.