Two goals from Theo Hernandez ensured that Serie A leaders AC Milan avoided a first defeat of the campaign, after coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Parma at San Siro on Sunday night.

Early in the first-half Hernani arrived unmarked to give the Ducali the lead in Milan and Jasmin Kurtic did the same early in the second period, but those moments of poor defending by the Rossoneri will largely be forgotten after the full-back struck an equaliser in injury time.