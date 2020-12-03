AC Milan v Celtic: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan have the opportunity to seal qualification from Group H of the Europa League when they welcome Celtic to the Stadio San Siro on Thursday.

Victory for the Rossoneri, coupled with a win for Lille over Sparta Prague in the other match in the group, will confirm Milan’s path into the knockout stages with a match to spare.

Whilst Celtic are already eliminated, the Scottish champions will hope to arrest a record of just one win against Milan from their past seven meetings.

The Bhoys come into the clash in dreadful form, with just two victories from their past 10 matches, and are reeling from elimination in the Scottish League Cup at the hands of Ross County on Sunday.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Dalot, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo; Kessie, Krunic; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Hauge; Rebic

Celtic: Barkas; Elhamed, Bitton, Ajer, Laxalt; McGregor, Brown; Christie, Rogic, Frimpong; Edouard