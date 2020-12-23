AC Milan v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be hoping to put recent history behind them as they travel to take on Serie A leaders AC Milan on Wednesday night.

The Biancocelesti have lost 66 times to the Rossoneri in Serie A, only suffering more defeats against Juventus.

Milan, additionally, are unbeaten in 29 of their last 30 at home to Lazio, though Simone Inzaghi’s side did win on their visit to the Stadio San Siro in 2019, winning against Milan in November 2019.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao.

Lazio: Reina; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Escalante, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile.