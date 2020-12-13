AC Milan v Parma: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will host Parma on Sunday evening in Week 11 of Serie A action as they try to maintain their lead on top of the league table.

This will be a special match for Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli, who will be facing his hometown club as well as a former team that he played for and coached.

Milan will be without Danish centre-back Simon Kjaer and Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who are still recovering from muscular injuries.

Meanwhile, the Ducali are missing right-back Vincent Laurini with a muscle injury, midfielder Alberto Grassi has an injured shoulder, and veteran midfielder Juraj Kucka is recovering from bruising.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Diaz; Rebic

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Osorio, Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Karamoh, Cornelius, Gervinho.