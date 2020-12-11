AC Milan v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Table-toppers AC Milan welcome Parma to San Siro on Sunday night as they aim to extend their lead (kick-off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz; Rebic.

Unavailable: Kjaer, Bennacer, Ibrahimovic.

Parma (4-3-2-1): Sepe; Iacoponi, Osorio, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Karamoh; Gervinho; Cornelius.

Unavailable: Grassi, Kucka, Laurini.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have netted in each of their last 14 league games against Parma.Among the teams currently in Serie A, the Rossoneri have a longer streak with goals scored only against Lazio (16) and Cagliari (21).

– After failing to score in three of their first seven home Serie A games against Parma, AC Milan have netted in each of their last 19 matches at San Siro (W15 D3 L1).

– AC Milan have picked up 26 points in the current league season, setting a record after their first 10 Serie A games played in the three points for a win era – after 11 matches they gained more only in 2003/04 (27 points) and in 2005/06 (28).

– AC Milan are unbeaten in Serie A this season after 10 games played, in the last three seasons when they haven’t lost any of their first 11 league matches (1991/92, 1992/93 and 2003/04), they won the Scudetto.

– AC Milan have scored in each of their last 30 league games, only Juventus have netted with a longer streak in Serie A, on six occasions, the most recent ended in July 2020 (33).

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 11 home Serie A games (W8 D3), the last time the Rossoneri registered a longer streak without defeat at home was back in 2013 (13).

– Since June 2020, AC Milan have won the most matches in the Top-5 European leagues (17) – in addition, the Rossoneri and Atletico Madrid are the only two clubs unbeaten in the period.

– Parma have only won one of their last seven Serie A games (D4 L2), while in their previous seven matches they had won four (L3).

– Parma are one of the three sides AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored the most goals against in Serie A (alongside Roma and Palermo), 10 goals versus the Crociati, including a brace that gave Inter the Scudetto on 18th May 2008.

– Roberto Inglese hasn’t scored in his last five Serie A appearances and could register his longest barren spell streak since March 2019 (seven) – the Parma forward, however, netted two goals against AC Milan, both at San Siro.