The 1xBet operates affiliate programs on its own platform and offers partners one format of cooperation – a commission of 20-25% of the proceeds of the betting company from the player-referrals for life. The minimum withdrawal amount from affiliate betting – 1xBetaffiliates.net partnership account is 30$.

The company, according to the agreement, also reserves the right to delay the payment of funds to partners for up to two months in the event of technical failures and the need to check the partner’s referrals. Payment methods minimum amount periodicity:

WebMoney $ 100 Once a month

QIWI Wallet $ 100 Once a month

Money $ 100 Once a month

card $ 100 Once a month

In total there are more than 160 payment methods. If the amount on the partner’s account is insufficient for withdrawal, then it is carried over to the next month, as well as the negative balance. The negative balance is transferred to the new month. The company reserves the right to delay payments on the affiliate program for up to two months.

How to create an affiliate account 1xBet

To become an affiliate one should go to 1xBet affiliates site and register by filling out the form provided with information about yourself, traffic source, etc. Then, you need to wait up to 48 hours for the moderator to accept the application. Multi-accounting is not allowed as well as cahoots with other players: in case of suspicion, accounts will be blocked. A positive decision will be informed by a letter sent to the e-mail indicated in the form. After that, you can enter the partner’s admin panel and start working.

First of all, it is possible to monetize sports traffic, since the main area of 1xBet is sports betting. For the first deposit of the redirected user they offer a 100% match transaction. In addition to betting on sports and e-sports, one can play slots, live casinos, TV games (lotteries) on the site. For a partner, this means that once a player is brought in, they can “hang” on the site and drown irrevocably in the world of entertainment, providing a stable income.

By attracting new players, an ordinary person is able to make money on the activities of these betters. This is a great bonus in increasing your profits. Not every office can boast of such a program as the betting affiliate – 1xBet affiliates. Many gamblers build their own business in this way in bookmaker companies