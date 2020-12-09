Ajax v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

A draw against Ajax in Amsterdam will be enough for Atalanta to progress to the Champions League knockout rounds on Wednesday evening.

La Dea will probably be happy that the decisive game comes on the road, having won both of their away group games so far, against Midtjylland and Liverpool respectively, while they went winless in their three at home.

Nerazzurri supporters will be hoping that the recent controversy surrounding Papu Gomez, Gian Piero Gasperini, and Josip Ilicic has been put to rest, with the attacking duo so important to their chances.

Ajax: Onana, Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martínez, Tagliafico, Klaassen, Labyad, Gravenberch, Antony, Brobbey, Tadic.

Atalanta: Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Papu Gomez, Pessina, Zapata.