Allegri: Returning to Serie A will be difficult

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to return to coaching in Serie A but he is also eager to work in the English Premier League.

The 53-year-old has not been in charge of a team since he left the Bianconeri at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, and he has been linked with coaching jobs at Inter as well as Paris Saint-Germain, but he would prefer to join an English club.

“I would like to try the Premier League experience,” Allegri said to The Times. “In Italy I spent four years at Milan and five at Juventus.

“Now I expect to still work in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England.”

Allegri has won six Serie A titles as a coach including five consecutive triumphs while at Juventus and he also won four Coppa Italia trophies while he was at the Bianconeri.

European success has eluded him, but he did take La Vecchia Signora to the 2015 and 2017 Champions League Finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.