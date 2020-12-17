Ambitious Paulo Fonseca eyes podium finish for Roma

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said his ambition is to finish in the top three in Serie A this season after his side moved into the Champions League places with a 3-1 win over Torino on Thursday.

The Giallorossi leapfrogged Napoli and Sassuolo in the standings with the victory and drew level on 24 points with third-placed Juventus.

Asked if he expected his team to be in this position so close to Christmas, Fonseca replied: “It’s difficult to say, I always expect the best.”

“I’m ambitious and so is the team and we want to do better than last season, namely to get close to third place.”

However, the Portuguese insisted the standings won’t take up too much of his focus ahead of a crucial trip to Atalanta on Sunday.

“It’s always important to look at the table, but it’s not the most important thing,” Fonseca added.

“The important thing is to think that we’ve got a difficult game now against Atalanta, we’re satisfied with our position, but we must only think about improving and recovering for Sunday”.