Atalanta back on track with comfortable win over Fiorentina

Atalanta got back to winning ways in Serie A on Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina in Bergamo.

La Viola defended solidly for most of the opening 45 minutes, but Bartlomiej Dragowski had to be at his best to keep La Dea out on occasion.

The breakthrough fell the hosts’ way just before the break though through Robin Gosens. Duvan Zapata did well to hold off any defensive threat on the left of the area before squaring for the German to finish.

Ruslan Malinovskyi, who took Papu Gomez’s place in the XI in the only change from midweek, doubled Atalanta’s advantage in the second half with a typically powerful freekick.

The scoring was completed through Rafael Toloi, who headed in from close range to punish some disastrous Fiorentina defending after Berat Djimsiti had flicked a corner towards Dragowski’s goal.