Atalanta captain could leave in January

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez might be leaving Atalanta in January as the relationship between him and La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly disintegrated.

The 32-year-old had also posted a story on his personal Instagram account on Monday, revealing that he would “tell everything” once he leaves the club, further hinting that his time in Bergamo is drawing to a close in the near future.

According to Calciomercato, Papu Gomez and Gasperini had a dispute at half-time during the 1-1 draw against Danish club Midtjylland in the Champions League and the two have not been able to reconcile their differences.

After refusing to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in the summer, the Atalanta talisman is now open to leaving La Dea and he has offers from abroad as well as other Serie A clubs.

Papu Gomez sat on the bench on Sunday when the Orobici defeated Fiorentina 3-0 in their latest Serie A fixture and he was not in the squad when they were meant to play Udinese in the previous round but the game was postponed due to bad weather.