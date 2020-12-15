Atalanta coach could depart at the end of the season

Gian Piero Gasperini could leave Atalanta once the 2020/21 campaign has concluded as the fallout between the 62-year-old and La Dea captain Alejandro Gomez continues.

The Orobici coach and Argentinian forward have not been on speaking terms since the 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on December and ‘Gasp’ also left ‘Papu’ on the bench during Bergamaschi’s 3-0 victory against Fiorentina on Sunday.

According to Il Giornale, Gasperini has refused the idea of reconciling with his captain and he might decide to leave at the end of the season due to this fiasco.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has remained out of the public spotlight in this situation but he has tried to act as a mediator albeit with little success.

Gasperini joined La Dea in the summer in 2016, earning Champions League qualification twice while he has been in Bergamo and also taking the side to the 2019 Coppa Italia Final, which they lost 2-0 to Lazio.